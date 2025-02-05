Left Menu

Long COVID: The Overlooked Economic Crisis

Long COVID is a severe issue affecting millions worldwide, causing debilitating health conditions, and impacting the economy with billions lost in productivity. Patients struggle with work, finances, and their health, as governments fail to address the crisis adequately and provide necessary support.

Updated: 05-02-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:32 IST
Long COVID has emerged as a major crisis impacting millions globally. Many affected individuals, like London nurse Beverly Summers, face debilitating health conditions and economic precarity due to their inability to work. The economic repercussions are substantial, with billions lost in productivity as governments appear to underestimate its impact.

Research highlights the significant cost of long COVID on public health systems, yet many patients find themselves having to pay for private treatments. Despite being a chronic condition leading to loss of workforce expertise, insufficient attention is given to its economic and societal costs. Patients report feelings of invisibility and being misunderstood by medical professionals.

Advocacy groups are calling for increased investment in research, better healthcare provisions, and financial support for long COVID sufferers. As testing dwindles, experts fear even more people may suffer undiagnosed, further straining resources. Long COVID continues to pose a significant threat to public health and economic stability, demanding urgent governmental action.

