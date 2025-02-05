Tragedy Strikes Nursing College: A Heartbreaking Loss
A 19-year-old nursing student named Anamika Vineeth was found dead by suicide in her hostel room in Ramanagara. Despite leaving a note that didn't blame anyone, the police are investigating the reasons behind her tragic decision. Anamika was a first-year student from Kerala.
A 19-year-old nursing student has died by suicide in her hostel room at a medical college in Ramanagara, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday. The student, identified as Anamika Vineeth from Kannur, Kerala, was in her first year pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree.
The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday night when Anamika was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her dormitory. A suicide note recovered from the scene did not assign blame for her tragic decision, a senior police officer reported.
Authorities are actively probing the circumstances surrounding the young student's death to uncover possible reasons for her suicide. The investigation into this heartbreaking event is ongoing, according to police statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
