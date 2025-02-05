Crisis Averted: 19 Contaminated RO Plants Sealed in Pune Amid GBS Outbreak

In a decisive move to curb the spread of waterborne ailments, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sealed 19 private reverse-osmosis (RO) plants in the Nanded village area, following revelations of water contamination. The decision comes amidst an outbreak of the rare Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS).

The closure of these RO plants, which provided bottled water to thousands, is based on tests confirming the presence of Escherichia coli. This bacterium, found in water samples, posed a serious health risk, prompting the civic body's swift intervention.

Amidst increasing GBS cases, now tallying 170 in Maharashtra, PMC plans to draft standard operating procedures (SOPs). Aimed at safeguarding public health, these measures will ensure safer water distribution, echoing calls for rigorous sanitation checks and community safety standards.

