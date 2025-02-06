Pune Municipal Corporation Shuts Down Contaminated RO Plants Amid GBS Outbreak
The Pune Municipal Corporation has shut down 19 private RO plants in Nanded village after water tests revealed contamination. The decision follows 170 Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases, with four new reported in Pune. E.coli was found in water from the plants, leading to immediate closure and proposed regulations.
The Pune Municipal Corporation has aggressively responded to a health crisis by sealing 19 private reverse osmosis (RO) plants in Nanded village, Pune district, identified as the epicenter of a Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak, as officials confirmed the water was unfit for consumption.
This decisive action follows the reporting of four new suspected GBS cases in Pune, increasing the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 170. The sealed RO plants in Dhayari-Nanded were major water suppliers in the area.
Following this crackdown, plans for standard operating procedures to prevent future water contamination are underway. Tests revealed the presence of Escherichia coli bacteria, prompting additional measures, including the use of bleaching solutions, to address the issue.
