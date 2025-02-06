Left Menu

Unlocking the Secrets of High-Fibre Vegetables

Many strive to enhance their health by increasing fibre intake through vegetables, but not all are high in fibre. Soluble and insoluble fibres offer distinct health benefits, impacting digestion and disease risk. Understanding fibre content is key for a balanced, health-promoting diet.

Updated: 06-02-2025 12:43 IST
Unlocking the Secrets of High-Fibre Vegetables
Brisbane, Feb 6 (The Conversation) - As people look to improve their health, many turn to vegetables to up their fibre intake. However, not all veggies are created equal in this regard. While rich in nutrients, not all vegetables are high in fibre, which is crucial for overall well-being.

Dietary fibre comprises plant parts that the body cannot digest, aiding digestion and disease prevention. Soluble fibre, found in fruits and legumes, helps lower cholesterol, while insoluble fibre, present in nuts and whole grains, adds bulk to the stool, promoting bowel movement.

Australia's guidelines suggest daily fibre intake of 25 grams for women and 30 grams for men, but most adults fall short. Incorporating high-fibre vegetables like peas, kale, and broccoli can better support digestion, lower heart disease risk, manage weight, and reduce diabetes risk.

