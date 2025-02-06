Left Menu

Exploring Polydactyly: Digits of Diversity

Polydactyly, the presence of extra fingers or toes, is an anatomical variation affecting about 1 in 700-1,000 people. It often results from a dominant gene, but can also be linked to rare syndromes. Other variations, like syndactyly, show the diversity within human anatomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Douglas | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:33 IST
Exploring Polydactyly: Digits of Diversity
  • Country:
  • Isle Of Man

A surprising anatomical variation, polydactyly, has been highlighted recently with former Doctor Who actor David Tennant revealing he was born with an extra toe. This condition, characterized by more than the usual number of toes or fingers, affects about one in every 700 to 1,000 people globally.

In many cases, these extra digits, if lacking bone or muscle, are removed shortly after birth. While often inherited through a dominant gene, polydactyly can be associated with specific syndromes, though Tennant does not appear to have any linked to his condition. Similarly, a variation known as syndactyly involves the fusion of fingers or toes, affecting one in 2,000 to 3,000 people.

Such physical traits are reminders of the varied forms human anatomy can take, challenging norms and showcasing genetic diversity. As seen with Tennant and others, these variations are more common than many might assume, capturing the intricate range of human biological features.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025