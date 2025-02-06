Kerala's Aardram Programme: Health Check Revolution

The Kerala government has achieved a significant milestone in its public health initiative. In the second phase of the 'Aardram' health programme, more than one crore individuals were screened, targeting the prevention of lifestyle diseases.

State Health Minister Veena George announced that out of those screened, 44.85% were identified as being at risk for lifestyle diseases. The assessment included 13.35% diagnosed with hypertension and 8.82% with diabetes. Furthermore, 2.03% were identified as at risk for cancer, warranting further diagnostic examinations.

Beyond lifestyle conditions, referrals included 242,736 people for TB testing and 387,229 for respiratory assessment. Care extended to nearly 98,000 bedridden patients and over 1.6 lakh individuals requiring assistance. The programme builds on its first phase, creating a comprehensive strategy for disease prevention and sustained healthcare services.

