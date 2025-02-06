Left Menu

Air Pollution: Unseen Threat to Cognitive Function

A new study reveals short-term exposure to air pollution can impair emotional intelligence and focus, making everyday activities more challenging. Researchers found that air pollution affects higher-order cognitive functions like self-control and attention, critical for work and life. This highlights urgent need for stricter air quality regulations.

Updated: 06-02-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
New research underscores the immediate, detrimental effects of short-term air pollution exposure on cognitive functions. Conducted by the University of Birmingham, the study exposes how pollution diminishes emotional intelligence and focus, complicating day-to-day tasks.

Participants in the study were divided into groups facing high pollution levels through candle smoke and clean air. The results demonstrated that cognitive abilities crucial for daily life, such as self-control and attention, were significantly impacted by even brief exposure.

The findings intensify the call for urgent air quality policy changes, as poor air quality threatens productivity and economic growth in urban areas reliant on cognitive skills, researchers warn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

