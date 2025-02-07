Contaminated Water Linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak in Pune

The mortality count linked to the suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) epidemic in Maharashtra's Pune district has climbed to six, following the death of a 63-year-old man, according to health authorities.

Admitted with symptoms including fever and lower limb weakness, the man succumbed to an acute ischemic stroke, raising alarms about GBS, confirmed a Pune Municipal Corporation official.

Pune has reported a surge in suspected GBS cases, now numbering 173. Health officials cite waterborne campylobacter jejuni as the contamination source, prompting the sealing of several private reverse osmosis plants and issuance of new water purification guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)