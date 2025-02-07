Left Menu

Contaminated Water Linked to Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak in Pune

A suspected outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune, Maharashtra, has led to six deaths, with water contamination named as the cause. Testing revealed campylobacter jejuni, a bacteria known to trigger GBS, in local water supplies. The municipal corporation has sealed several water plants and initiated measures to ensure clean water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-02-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 08:58 IST
  Country:
  India

The mortality count linked to the suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) epidemic in Maharashtra's Pune district has climbed to six, following the death of a 63-year-old man, according to health authorities.

Admitted with symptoms including fever and lower limb weakness, the man succumbed to an acute ischemic stroke, raising alarms about GBS, confirmed a Pune Municipal Corporation official.

Pune has reported a surge in suspected GBS cases, now numbering 173. Health officials cite waterborne campylobacter jejuni as the contamination source, prompting the sealing of several private reverse osmosis plants and issuance of new water purification guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

