A Second Chance: Pig Kidney Transplant Success

Tim Andrews, 66, is living with a pig kidney following a pioneering transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital. This experimental procedure is part of a study aiming to alleviate organ shortages. With over 100,000 Americans on the transplant list, Andrews' success offers hope for animal-to-human transplants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a groundbreaking medical development, Tim Andrews, a 66-year-old from New Hampshire, has become the second person in the world to live with a transplanted pig kidney.

After months of rigorous physical preparation, Andrews underwent the experimental procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital, bypassing the need for dialysis.

Experts are optimistic that such xenotransplants could address the dire shortage of human organs, potentially revolutionizing transplant medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

