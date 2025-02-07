A Second Chance: Pig Kidney Transplant Success

In a groundbreaking medical development, Tim Andrews, a 66-year-old from New Hampshire, has become the second person in the world to live with a transplanted pig kidney.

After months of rigorous physical preparation, Andrews underwent the experimental procedure at Massachusetts General Hospital, bypassing the need for dialysis.

Experts are optimistic that such xenotransplants could address the dire shortage of human organs, potentially revolutionizing transplant medicine.

