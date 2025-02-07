Rising Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Grip Pune Region
Pune region reports 180 suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases with 79 discharged. GBS causes immune system to attack peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis in severe cases. Six deaths have been recorded, and remaining patients are under medical care. Males and adults are most affected.
In Pune, health authorities reported 180 cases of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) as of Friday. Of these, 146 have been confirmed to have GBS.
The cases include individuals from various parts of the region: Pune Municipal Corporation, newly added villages, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune Rural. Currently, 79 patients have recovered, while 58 are in ICU, and 22 require ventilator support.
Six fatalities add to the concern over this rare condition, where the immune system targets peripheral nerves, causing symptoms like muscle weakness and potential paralysis. GBS generally affects adults, with a higher frequency seen in men.
