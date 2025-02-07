Left Menu

Rising Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Grip Pune Region

Pune region reports 180 suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases with 79 discharged. GBS causes immune system to attack peripheral nerves, leading to muscle weakness and paralysis in severe cases. Six deaths have been recorded, and remaining patients are under medical care. Males and adults are most affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:49 IST
Rising Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome Grip Pune Region
  • Country:
  • India

In Pune, health authorities reported 180 cases of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) as of Friday. Of these, 146 have been confirmed to have GBS.

The cases include individuals from various parts of the region: Pune Municipal Corporation, newly added villages, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Pune Rural. Currently, 79 patients have recovered, while 58 are in ICU, and 22 require ventilator support.

Six fatalities add to the concern over this rare condition, where the immune system targets peripheral nerves, causing symptoms like muscle weakness and potential paralysis. GBS generally affects adults, with a higher frequency seen in men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025