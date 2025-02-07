Maharashtra to Enact Law Against Water Contamination Amid GBS Outbreak

In a proactive step towards public health safety, Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar declared on Friday that the state government plans to introduce legislation aimed at ensuring clean drinking water for all citizens. This decision is in light of the recent surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases linked to waterborne bacteria.

The Pune Municipal Corporation and the state health department have been actively involved in curbing the GBS outbreak. Abitkar highlighted the collaborative efforts of various agencies, including experts from the Centre and the World Health Organization, to tackle the disease and prevent its spread.

Abitkar revealed that the proposed law will impose fines on those responsible for water contamination. The draft is scheduled for the upcoming Budget session. Additionally, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been tasked with ensuring proper water chlorination in affected areas like Nanded village to curb further GBS cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)