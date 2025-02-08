Ozone Longevity Healing: Advances in Integrated Medicine Explored at Mumbai Conference

The Ozone Forum of India, part of the Bisleri Charitable Trust, recently hosted the Medical Ozone Longevity Healing Festival in Mumbai, marking its 13th Annual International Conference. This two-day event at Hotel Sea Princess gathered leading figures in healthcare and medical fields to discuss innovations in ozone therapy and integrative medicine.

The conference provided a platform for in-depth discussions on holistic healthcare advancements, focusing on integrating ozone therapy into mainstream medical practices. Notable attendees included Ramesh Chauhan, Chairman of Bisleri International, and Dr. Mili Shah, President of the Ozone Forum of India, underlining the therapy's benefits and future potential.

With presentations on topics like mitochondrial bioenergetics, epigenetics, and integrated oncology, the conference concluded with a pledge to promote further research and practical applications of ozone therapy, signaling a promising future for this alternative medical field in improving patient outcomes.

