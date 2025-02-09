Left Menu

Maharashtra Revolutionizes Cancer Care: New Day Care Chemotherapy Centers and Mobile Vans Unveiled

The Maharashtra government plans to enhance cancer care by setting up day care chemotherapy centers across six cities. The initiative includes introducing cancer mobile vans, medical equipment, and health check-up units to improve healthcare access for women, especially in rural areas. Additional support initiatives were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:06 IST
The Maharashtra government is taking significant steps to improve cancer care by establishing day care chemotherapy centers in six cities, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced. These facilities will be located in Thane, Solapur, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, and Wardha.

In addition to the new centers, the initiative will introduce eight cancer mobile vans, 102 regular ambulances, seven advanced life support ambulances, two computed tomography (CT) machines, and 80 handheld digital X-ray machines, primarily targeting underserved areas.

A comprehensive health program aims to reach two crore women across the state with checks for blood pressure, diabetes, and haemoglobin. Similar initiatives include the 'Deputy Chief Minister's Medical Assistance Cell' and the launch of the 'Mayaka' app for mental well-being. Further, a wellness centre and a herbal garden are planned for Satara district as part of the 'Har Ghar Ayurveda' scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

