Ecuador's Presidential Showdown: Noboa vs. Gonzalez in a Tight Race

Ecuador's presidential race is intensifying as the latest vote counts suggest a potential runoff in April, according to Diana Atamaint, head of the national electoral council. Incumbent Daniel Noboa currently leads leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez by less than 1%.

The two contenders, who also met in a 2023 runoff, show Noboa ahead with 44.7% of the vote, while Gonzalez follows closely with 43.8%, based on 67% of the ballot boxes.

Expressing confidence in her campaign, Gonzalez addressed her supporters in Quito, stating, "This triumph is for you because Daniel Noboa represents fear and we represent hope, change."

