Ecuador's Presidential Showdown: Noboa vs. Gonzalez in a Tight Race

Ecuador's presidential election may go to an April runoff as Daniel Noboa and Luisa Gonzalez are neck and neck in the vote count. With Noboa leading by less than 1% and 67% of ballots counted, both candidates have previously faced each other in a 2023 run-off.

Updated: 10-02-2025 09:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 09:13 IST
Ecuador's presidential race is intensifying as the latest vote counts suggest a potential runoff in April, according to Diana Atamaint, head of the national electoral council. Incumbent Daniel Noboa currently leads leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez by less than 1%.

The two contenders, who also met in a 2023 runoff, show Noboa ahead with 44.7% of the vote, while Gonzalez follows closely with 43.8%, based on 67% of the ballot boxes.

Expressing confidence in her campaign, Gonzalez addressed her supporters in Quito, stating, "This triumph is for you because Daniel Noboa represents fear and we represent hope, change."

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

