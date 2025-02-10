Left Menu

Tragic Intoxication: Three Dead in Gujarat After Consuming Suspected Poisonous Drink

Three people died after consuming a suspected poisonous drink in Nadiad, Gujarat. They drank 'jeera' from a bottle and fell ill. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and blood samples for forensic analysis. A case of accidental death has been registered as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nadiad | Updated: 10-02-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 09:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Nadiad, Gujarat, three individuals lost their lives after reportedly consuming an intoxicating drink suspected to be poisonous, local police authorities stated on Monday.

The victims had consumed a beverage known locally as 'jeera,' taken from a bottle within the Jawahar Nagar locality, before falling ill on Sunday evening. Despite being swiftly transported to a government hospital, the three were declared deceased by 8 pm the same night, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police VR Bajpai.

An initial investigation suggests the victims' condition rapidly deteriorated following their intake of an intoxicating substance. The bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem analysis, and blood samples are undergoing forensic testing. Police have registered a case of accidental death, with further investigations underway.

This event eerily echoes a similar tragedy in November 2023, when several residents succumbed after consuming an ayurvedic syrup laced with methyl alcohol. With Gujarat enforcing strict alcohol prohibition, such incidents highlight the dangers of consuming locally-sourced intoxicants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

