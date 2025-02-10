Left Menu

Global Health Strategies Under Scrutiny as Nations Tackle Domestic Challenges

China, Indonesia, and the U.S. are wrestling with local health issues. China defends its generic drug quality, Indonesia launches a large-scale health screening, and U.S. clinics face funding challenges amidst policy changes. USAID pushes for resumption of key global health services affected by funding freezes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's healthcare regulator has dismissed concerns over the quality of its locally approved generic drugs. An investigation has shown that the generics match the original drugs in efficacy, according to the National Healthcare Security Administration, speaking with People's Daily.

In a bid to curb early deaths, Indonesia has introduced a substantial free health screening initiative set to cost $183 million. The program, which commences on individuals' birthdays, promises a comprehensive checkup, though participation isn't mandatory.

Healthcare access in the United States is becoming increasingly strained. Recent executive orders have interrupted funding for several health clinics, forcing some to close or reduce services. Meanwhile, USAID stresses the need to resume critical services like malaria and newborn health support globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

