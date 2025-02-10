Harnessing the Power of Coarse Grains: A Nutritious Path to Wellness
Coarse grains are rich in nutrients and offer benefits in preventing lifestyle diseases like heart problems and diabetes. Experts advocate incorporating them into daily diets and lifestyles to maintain health. The focus is on reducing dependency on medicine through dietary improvements with millets.
The Uttarakhand National Health Mission (NHM) and experts have highlighted the pivotal role of coarse grains in combating lifestyle diseases. Coarse grains, which are nutrient-rich, can significantly reduce the risk of conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, according to Uttarakhand NHM Director Swati S Bhadoria.
During a workshop at Uttarakhand Ayurveda University, she emphasized their role in health management. Padma Shri awardee, Dr. Khadar Vali, also known as the 'Millet Man of India,' advocated for the inclusion of coarse grains in daily meals, suggesting that good nutrition can eliminate the need for medicine.
Bhupendra Kaur Aulakh, WHO's country head, echoed these sentiments, urging changes in daily routines to incorporate these grains as a method to counteract diseases like obesity and heart conditions.
