Mass Graves Uncovered: The Dark Reality of Migrant Smuggling in Libya

Libyan mass graves with migrant bodies reveal severe violence, linked to smuggling networks. The International Organization for Migration reports gunshot wounds and torture evidence among the deceased. As forensic tests proceed, authorities arrest suspects involved in inhumane treatment, highlighting Libya's status as a perilous transit route for migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:11 IST
Migrant bodies bearing gunshot wounds have been discovered in Libyan mass graves, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The organization announced on Monday that one site may hold up to 70 bodies.

Libyan Attorney General confirmed the recovery of 28 bodies from a desert grave north of Kufra, attributing their deaths to gang-related torture and abuse. The authorities are conducting forensic tests and have arrested three suspects.

Last week, 19 more bodies were found in Jikharra, a region also in southeastern Libya, linked to a smuggling network. Franz Prutsch of the IOM highlighted observed injuries, including inflicted wounds and bullet entries. The Kufra grave reportedly contains 30-70 bodies, though their duration in the desert remains uncertain.

