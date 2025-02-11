Lords Mark Industries Wins NavaBharat CSR Award

Lords Mark Industries Limited has been honored with the NavaBharat CSR Award 2025 in the Healthcare sector. The award ceremony, held at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, celebrated industry leaders for their significant CSR contributions.

Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, the company's Managing Director, was acknowledged as a CSR Hero, with Mr. Vinay Sarda accepting the award on his behalf from Maharashtra's Governor, C.P. Radhakrishnan.

The company's initiatives underscore its dedication to healthcare and social welfare. With subsidiaries such as LordsMed and diversified interests in renewable energy, Lords Mark Industries continues to inspire change and uphold high standards across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)