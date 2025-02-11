Left Menu

Lords Mark Industries Wins NavaBharat CSR Award

Lords Mark Industries Limited received the NavaBharat CSR Award 2025 in the Healthcare category, recognizing their significant contributions to social welfare and healthcare through various CSR initiatives. The award ceremony, held in Mumbai, highlighted the company's commitment to fostering progress and empowering communities towards a healthier India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 10:48 IST
Lords Mark Industries Wins NavaBharat CSR Award
  • Country:
  • India

Lords Mark Industries Limited has been honored with the NavaBharat CSR Award 2025 in the Healthcare sector. The award ceremony, held at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, celebrated industry leaders for their significant CSR contributions.

Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, the company's Managing Director, was acknowledged as a CSR Hero, with Mr. Vinay Sarda accepting the award on his behalf from Maharashtra's Governor, C.P. Radhakrishnan.

The company's initiatives underscore its dedication to healthcare and social welfare. With subsidiaries such as LordsMed and diversified interests in renewable energy, Lords Mark Industries continues to inspire change and uphold high standards across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025