Lords Mark Industries Wins NavaBharat CSR Award
Lords Mark Industries Limited received the NavaBharat CSR Award 2025 in the Healthcare category, recognizing their significant contributions to social welfare and healthcare through various CSR initiatives. The award ceremony, held in Mumbai, highlighted the company's commitment to fostering progress and empowering communities towards a healthier India.
Lords Mark Industries Limited has been honored with the NavaBharat CSR Award 2025 in the Healthcare sector. The award ceremony, held at ITC Grand Central, Mumbai, celebrated industry leaders for their significant CSR contributions.
Mr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, the company's Managing Director, was acknowledged as a CSR Hero, with Mr. Vinay Sarda accepting the award on his behalf from Maharashtra's Governor, C.P. Radhakrishnan.
The company's initiatives underscore its dedication to healthcare and social welfare. With subsidiaries such as LordsMed and diversified interests in renewable energy, Lords Mark Industries continues to inspire change and uphold high standards across sectors.
