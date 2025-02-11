Renowned Oncologist Joins Datar Cancer Genetics for Innovative Cancer Advances

Datar Cancer Genetics (DCG), a leader in non-invasive cancer diagnostics, has announced the appointment of Dr. Massimo Cristofanilli as their new Strategic Advisor. This move signals DCG's dedication to advancing early cancer detection and precision treatment, aiming for breakthroughs in personalized cancer care.

Dr. Cristofanilli, a distinguished figure in cancer research, brings decades of experience with over 400 scientific publications, particularly in circulating tumor cells, biomarkers, and liquid biopsy technologies. He will be working closely with DCG to foster innovations in cancer detection and treatment personalization.

''Working with DCG is an exciting opportunity to advance the field of onco-diagnostics,'' remarked Dr. Cristofanilli. ''Our goal is to develop the next generation of cancer diagnostic tests, pivotal in transforming cancer treatment.'' His collaboration is expected to solidify DCG's leadership in tumor profiling and biomarker-driven technologies.

