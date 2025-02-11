Challenges in Bird Flu Communication Amidst U.S. Withdrawal from WHO

The World Health Organization's spokesperson highlighted rising communication challenges with the United States following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the agency. This move complicates the flow of information regarding public health threats, notably a recent H5N1 bird flu outbreak.

In a briefing, WHO's Christian Lindmeier confirmed the disruption, as traditional communication methods between the U.S. and WHO have been severed. Almost 70 people in the U.S., primarily farm workers, contracted the virus since April 2024, with a second strain detected in Nevada dairy cattle, escalating concerns.

International Health Regulations mandate countries to notify WHO of potential cross-border health risks, making the U.S.'s communication halt worrisome. Other nations express unease about reduced U.S. cooperation and potential impacts on global pandemic responses, as seen during the COVID-19 crisis. Argentina also announced plans to exit WHO over governance disagreements.

