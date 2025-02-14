Left Menu

Pope Francis in Stable Condition Amid Hospital Treatment

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital to treat bronchitis and is diagnosed with a respiratory infection. His condition is stable, with only a slight fever, according to the Vatican. He is undergoing specialist examinations and has started receiving hospital drug therapy.

Pope Francis was hospitalized on Friday for bronchitis, revealing a respiratory infection but maintaining stable condition, according to Vatican reports.

In a statement, the Vatican disclosed that the Pope had gone through specialist medical examinations and commenced hospital medication therapy.

Preliminary tests indicated a respiratory tract infection, though the Pope is reported to be in fair clinical condition, with only a slight fever.

