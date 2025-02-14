Pope Francis in Stable Condition Amid Hospital Treatment
Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital to treat bronchitis and is diagnosed with a respiratory infection. His condition is stable, with only a slight fever, according to the Vatican. He is undergoing specialist examinations and has started receiving hospital drug therapy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:12 IST
Pope Francis was hospitalized on Friday for bronchitis, revealing a respiratory infection but maintaining stable condition, according to Vatican reports.
In a statement, the Vatican disclosed that the Pope had gone through specialist medical examinations and commenced hospital medication therapy.
Preliminary tests indicated a respiratory tract infection, though the Pope is reported to be in fair clinical condition, with only a slight fever.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement