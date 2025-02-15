SSKM Hospital Sets Record with 175 Gallbladder Surgeries in 5 Days

In a remarkable healthcare feat, Kolkata's SSKM Hospital successfully conducted 175 gallbladder surgeries within just five days, a record-breaking endeavor announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The initiative aimed to clear a backlog of cases, showcasing the hospital's commitment to patient care.

The chief minister, who also holds the health portfolio, highlighted the seamless coordination and dedication of the hospital's staff in achieving this milestone. In addition to the special drive, the hospital performed 390 other major surgeries during the same period, further underlining its operational efficiency.

Banerjee took to social media, expressing her pride in the state's apex government facility and urged other hospitals to emulate this mission-driven model to alleviate patient waiting times and enhance healthcare delivery.

