Raising Awareness: Haryana's Fight Against Childhood Cancer

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the seriousness of cancer, stressing early detection as crucial for treatment, during a meeting with childhood cancer survivors.

The event, part of International Childhood Cancer Day observances, featured children presenting artwork created from their handprints, symbolizing a hopeful future.

Saini praised the efforts of Gurugram's Fortis Hospital doctors in aiding recovery and highlighted state initiatives including free bus travel and monthly pensions for cancer patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)