Raising Awareness: Haryana's Fight Against Childhood Cancer
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the importance of early detection in cancer treatment. During a meeting for International Childhood Cancer Day, he interacted with cancer survivor children and emphasized raising awareness. The state offers free transport and pensions for cancer patients to support those affected.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:10 IST
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the seriousness of cancer, stressing early detection as crucial for treatment, during a meeting with childhood cancer survivors.
The event, part of International Childhood Cancer Day observances, featured children presenting artwork created from their handprints, symbolizing a hopeful future.
Saini praised the efforts of Gurugram's Fortis Hospital doctors in aiding recovery and highlighted state initiatives including free bus travel and monthly pensions for cancer patients.
