Left Menu

Mystery Gas Exposure at School Ignites Concerns

Over 15 students fell ill at a government secondary school after reportedly inhaling fumes from a nearby chemical factory. Officials from Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) deny any gas leak. The incident prompted an investigation from local authorities to determine the cause and ensure student safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:21 IST
Mystery Gas Exposure at School Ignites Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling event on Saturday morning, over 15 students from a government secondary school in Gadepan village fell ill after inhaling fumes allegedly leaking from a nearby chemical factory. This incident, which occurred during prayer time, has raised serious health and safety concerns in the local community.

Despite these claims, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) has strongly refuted the allegations of a gas leak from their factory. Ajay Tayal, the plant head, stated emphatically that there was no gas release from the CFCL plant that morning, suggesting that the cause of the incident warrants further investigation.

With students complaining of symptoms like dizziness and difficulty breathing, prompt medical attention was provided as some were rushed to local hospitals. Authorities, including Kota Collector Dr. Ravindra Goswami, have initiated a thorough investigation, with involvement from the pollution control board, while ensuring that affected students received proper care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025