Mystery Gas Exposure at School Ignites Concerns

In a startling event on Saturday morning, over 15 students from a government secondary school in Gadepan village fell ill after inhaling fumes allegedly leaking from a nearby chemical factory. This incident, which occurred during prayer time, has raised serious health and safety concerns in the local community.

Despite these claims, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (CFCL) has strongly refuted the allegations of a gas leak from their factory. Ajay Tayal, the plant head, stated emphatically that there was no gas release from the CFCL plant that morning, suggesting that the cause of the incident warrants further investigation.

With students complaining of symptoms like dizziness and difficulty breathing, prompt medical attention was provided as some were rushed to local hospitals. Authorities, including Kota Collector Dr. Ravindra Goswami, have initiated a thorough investigation, with involvement from the pollution control board, while ensuring that affected students received proper care.

(With inputs from agencies.)