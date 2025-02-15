Left Menu

Bird Flu Strikes First Human Case in Wyoming

An elderly woman from southeast Wyoming is the state’s first reported human case of the Type A H5N1 bird flu strain. The woman likely contracted the virus from infected poultry at her home. Health officials indicate the risk to the general populace remains low, though studies show the virus spreading among some veterinarians.

  • United States

A woman in southeast Wyoming has become the state's first recorded human case of Type A H5N1 influenza, health department officials confirmed.

The woman, residing in Platte County, likely contracted the virus from a poultry flock at her residence, prompting an official statement from the Wyoming health department.

The patient is currently hospitalized out of state, with additional health concerns impacting the severity of her condition. Officials emphasize that the broader public risk remains limited, despite cases rising among certain professionals.

