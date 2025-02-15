Childhood Trauma and Legal Synergy: A Kolkata Discussion

The psychological impact of child abuse and its effects on emotional and cognitive development were at the forefront of a recent state-level consultation in Kolkata. Hosted by the Institute of Psychiatry, the event also reviewed the effectiveness of the POCSO Act, a senior official confirmed.

Organised by the Department of Psychiatric Social Work in collaboration with Child in Need Institute, the programme included discussions on bridging legal frameworks and mental health care for child survivors of sexual abuse, according to representatives.

Participants, including legal professionals, mental health experts, and policymakers, examined key issues such as the psycho-social effects of abuse and the challenges in implementing the POCSO Act in rural areas. The event also explored collaboration opportunities between mental health and legal sectors to boost recovery for survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)