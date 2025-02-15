Left Menu

Childhood Trauma and Legal Synergy: A Kolkata Discussion

A Kolkata-based Institute of Psychiatry event reviewed the effectiveness of the POCSO Act with a focus on the intersection of mental health and legal frameworks for child abuse survivors. Experts discussed challenges in implementing the Act and enhancing recovery for affected children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:35 IST
Childhood Trauma and Legal Synergy: A Kolkata Discussion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The psychological impact of child abuse and its effects on emotional and cognitive development were at the forefront of a recent state-level consultation in Kolkata. Hosted by the Institute of Psychiatry, the event also reviewed the effectiveness of the POCSO Act, a senior official confirmed.

Organised by the Department of Psychiatric Social Work in collaboration with Child in Need Institute, the programme included discussions on bridging legal frameworks and mental health care for child survivors of sexual abuse, according to representatives.

Participants, including legal professionals, mental health experts, and policymakers, examined key issues such as the psycho-social effects of abuse and the challenges in implementing the POCSO Act in rural areas. The event also explored collaboration opportunities between mental health and legal sectors to boost recovery for survivors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025