Pope Francis Continues Recovery from Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis, 88, remains under medical care for a respiratory tract infection at Rome's Gemelli hospital. According to Italian reports, he spent a peaceful night as the city extends prayers for his swift recovery. Cardinal Jose Tolentino de Mendonca led a mass at St Peter's Basilica, focusing on the Pope's well-being and his contributions to the faithful.

The Vatican announced that due to his health, the Pope will not deliver his weekly address to pilgrims. Diagnosed with bronchitis, Francis was admitted to the hospital on Friday and is under strict medical orders for complete rest. His treatment was recently adjusted following new microbiological evidence, and tests indicate some improvement.

Despite his condition, Pope Francis maintains his connection to current events, briefly tuning into Italy's RAI TV news. Officials confirm he will remain hospitalized as necessary to ensure a full recovery. Since becoming Pope in 2013, Francis has encountered various health challenges, but his spirit remains unwavering.

(With inputs from agencies.)