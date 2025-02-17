Left Menu

Celebrating Five Decades of Fertility Pioneering

Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital in Bangalore marks its 50th anniversary by launching a new logo, celebrating its founder Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela's legacy. The hospital, led by Dr. Devika Gunasheela, continues to advance in fertility treatments, offering cutting-edge services for couples facing fertility challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:26 IST
Celebrating Five Decades of Fertility Pioneering
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone, Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital in Bangalore celebrates its 50th anniversary today, unveiling a commemorative logo to honor five decades of pioneering achievements in fertility care. The event also marks the 93rd birth anniversary of its esteemed founder, the late Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela.

Known for transforming infertility treatments in India, Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela's vision has steered the hospital towards excellence since its establishment in 1975. Current Managing Director, Dr. Devika Gunasheela, reflects proudly on her mother's influence, reiterating the hospital's commitment to personalized, state-of-the-art fertility solutions.

Under the directorship of Dr. Rajsekhar Nayak, the hospital continues to be a leader in reproductive medicine. With its patient-centric approach, Gunasheela offers advanced treatments such as IVF, ICSI, and egg freezing, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to enhancing fertility care and fulfilling dreams of parenthood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025