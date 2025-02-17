Celebrating Five Decades of Fertility Pioneering

In a significant milestone, Gunasheela Surgical and Maternity Hospital in Bangalore celebrates its 50th anniversary today, unveiling a commemorative logo to honor five decades of pioneering achievements in fertility care. The event also marks the 93rd birth anniversary of its esteemed founder, the late Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela.

Known for transforming infertility treatments in India, Dr. Sulochana Gunasheela's vision has steered the hospital towards excellence since its establishment in 1975. Current Managing Director, Dr. Devika Gunasheela, reflects proudly on her mother's influence, reiterating the hospital's commitment to personalized, state-of-the-art fertility solutions.

Under the directorship of Dr. Rajsekhar Nayak, the hospital continues to be a leader in reproductive medicine. With its patient-centric approach, Gunasheela offers advanced treatments such as IVF, ICSI, and egg freezing, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to enhancing fertility care and fulfilling dreams of parenthood.

