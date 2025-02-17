Left Menu

Harnessing CSR for Health: A Call to Action in India

Health experts urge the integration of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in addressing India’s healthcare challenges. With rising lifestyle diseases, there is a call for CSR to focus on awareness and preventive care. A shift from infrastructure spending to health literacy and community-driven models is advocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant call to action, health experts and industry leaders have highlighted the essential role of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in tackling India's pressing healthcare issues.

Amid the surge in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, stakeholders stress the need for CSR funding to support extensive health awareness programs. They argue for a strategic shift from infrastructure investments to initiatives that promote preventive care and health literacy.

Experts at the Healthcare CSR Catalyst Stakeholders Meet 2025 emphasize that by focusing on sustainable, community-driven healthcare models, CSR can play a crucial part in combating India's escalating health crisis effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

