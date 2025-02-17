Harnessing CSR for Health: A Call to Action in India

In a significant call to action, health experts and industry leaders have highlighted the essential role of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in tackling India's pressing healthcare issues.

Amid the surge in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, stakeholders stress the need for CSR funding to support extensive health awareness programs. They argue for a strategic shift from infrastructure investments to initiatives that promote preventive care and health literacy.

Experts at the Healthcare CSR Catalyst Stakeholders Meet 2025 emphasize that by focusing on sustainable, community-driven healthcare models, CSR can play a crucial part in combating India's escalating health crisis effectively.

