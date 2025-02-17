Left Menu

Pope Francis Faces Complex Clinical Situation Amid Respiratory Infection

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old pontiff, is hospitalized due to a complex polymicrobial respiratory infection. Tests indicated a serious condition, requiring modified treatment. Despite his health issues, including previous lung problems, well-wishers hope for his recovery, while his Vatican engagements remain postponed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:16 IST
Pope Francis

Doctors at Rome's Gemelli hospital have adjusted Pope Francis' treatment for a complex respiratory tract infection, signaling a significant health challenge. The 88-year-old pope has been battling the infection for over a week and will stay hospitalized as doctors monitor his condition closely, the Vatican announced Monday.

Tests have revealed a polymicrobial infection, prompting changes in treatment strategies to address the intricate clinical picture. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni stated that Pope Francis remains in good spirits, though it remains unclear whether the infection is bacterial or viral.

The pope's hospital stay has disrupted his usual duties, including the cancellation of his weekly audience and a special mass. Supporters continue to express concern and hope for his swift recovery. Encouragingly, Francis has maintained communication with Catholic parishes, showing resilience during his medical ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

