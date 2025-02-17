Left Menu

Sebaashray: Transforming Healthcare in Diamond Harbour

Abhishek Banerjee's Sebaashray initiative has provided healthcare services to over 6.96 lakh people in Diamond Harbour. The program offers medical consultations, diagnostic tests, free medicines, and referral services, supported by a team of healthcare professionals and volunteers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:15 IST
Sebaashray: Transforming Healthcare in Diamond Harbour
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable healthcare initiative, Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's Sebaashray program has made significant strides in providing medical services to the people of Diamond Harbour. Launched on January 2, the project has already treated over 6.96 lakh individuals, as revealed by Banerjee himself.

The TMC national general secretary took to his X handle to share the progress of Sebaashray, which offers comprehensive health services including medical consultations, diagnostic tests, free medicines, and advanced referral facilities. This ensures that quality healthcare is accessible to every doorstep in the region.

With operations in its 46th day, the initiative is supported by an extensive network of 1,200 doctors, 500 diagnosticians, 1,500 volunteers, and 12 referral hospitals. This coordinated effort underscores Sebaashray's commitment to enhancing medical outreach in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025