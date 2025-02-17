Sebaashray: Transforming Healthcare in Diamond Harbour

In a remarkable healthcare initiative, Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's Sebaashray program has made significant strides in providing medical services to the people of Diamond Harbour. Launched on January 2, the project has already treated over 6.96 lakh individuals, as revealed by Banerjee himself.

The TMC national general secretary took to his X handle to share the progress of Sebaashray, which offers comprehensive health services including medical consultations, diagnostic tests, free medicines, and advanced referral facilities. This ensures that quality healthcare is accessible to every doorstep in the region.

With operations in its 46th day, the initiative is supported by an extensive network of 1,200 doctors, 500 diagnosticians, 1,500 volunteers, and 12 referral hospitals. This coordinated effort underscores Sebaashray's commitment to enhancing medical outreach in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)