Breakthrough Discovery: Brainstem Neurons Dictate Mice Feeding Habits

Columbia researchers have identified special neurons in the brainstem of mice controlling meal cessation. Using innovative single-cell techniques, they pinpointed cells that process comprehensive signals to curb eating, offering insights into obesity treatments by understanding how these neurons track food intake and interact with various appetite-related hormones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking study, Columbia University scientists have uncovered specialized neurons within the brainstem of mice, uniquely responsible for signaling an end to eating. This discovery offers promising avenues for developing obesity treatments, as it sheds light on the intricate neural circuits governing food intake.

Led by Alexander Nectow and Srikanta Chowdhury, the research reveals that these neurons integrate various information streams—food intake, stomach fullness, and nutritional content—into a cohesive decision to halt eating. Unlike other neurons, these cells aren't limited to passive signaling but actively shape feeding behavior, suggesting their pivotal role in appetite regulation.

To unravel these findings, the team employed advanced single-cell techniques, enabling a fresh perspective on brainstem activity. They noted that manipulating these neurons with light significantly affected the mice's eating patterns, demonstrating a direct influence on meal size and duration. Moreover, the study highlights how these neurons interact with appetite-stimulating hormones, providing further understanding of how food consumption decisions are made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

