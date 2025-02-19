Pope Francis Faces Health Challenges Amidst Double Pneumonia Diagnosis

In a recent health update, the Vatican disclosed that Pope Francis, the 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church, is facing a new medical challenge with a diagnosis of double pneumonia. Despite complications, the pontiff is reportedly in good spirits, though his health situation remains delicate.

Pope Francis, who was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 for a respiratory infection, has seen a worsening of his condition. The Vatican statement highlighted that various tests, including a chest CAT scan, revealed bilateral pneumonia, necessitating a change in his medication regimen.

His medical team is tackling a complex situation involving a polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract. Although public events have been cancelled, the Vatican assures that Pope Francis remains stable and is breathing independently, without the need for a ventilator, while adjusting to these ongoing health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)