Pope Francis: Navigating Health Challenges with Resilience

Pope Francis, 88, remains in Rome's Gemelli Hospital as he receives treatment for double pneumonia, a condition causing inflammation and scarring in both lungs.

The Vatican reported on Wednesday that the pontiff had a peaceful night and managed to have breakfast, despite the serious health challenge.

Hospitals and medical staff continue to closely monitor the pope's fragile health, emphasizing the severity of bilateral pneumonia and the heightened breathing difficulties it entails for elderly patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)