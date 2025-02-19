Left Menu

Pope Francis: Navigating Health Challenges with Resilience

Pope Francis is undergoing treatment for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. The Vatican reports that the 88-year-old pontiff spent a peaceful night and had breakfast, amid concerns over his fragile health. Double pneumonia, a severe lung infection, poses substantial health challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:01 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis, 88, remains in Rome's Gemelli Hospital as he receives treatment for double pneumonia, a condition causing inflammation and scarring in both lungs.

The Vatican reported on Wednesday that the pontiff had a peaceful night and managed to have breakfast, despite the serious health challenge.

Hospitals and medical staff continue to closely monitor the pope's fragile health, emphasizing the severity of bilateral pneumonia and the heightened breathing difficulties it entails for elderly patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

