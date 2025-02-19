Pope Francis' Battle with Pneumonia: Age-Related Vulnerability and Treatment Pathways

Pope Francis, aged 88, is facing pneumonia in both lungs, adding complexity to his recovery after being hospitalized with a respiratory infection. The pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemilli hospital last Friday when his bronchitis worsened, causing concern due to his age and prior lung condition.

The Vatican reported that despite the respiratory setback, Pope Francis had a peaceful night and remains in good spirits. Officials stated that a recent chest scan unveiled pneumonia, which requires increased medical intervention with antibiotics, steroids, and physiotherapy.

Medical professionals caution that pneumonia poses significant risks to seniors, making it imperative for the pope's condition to stabilize. Experts emphasize the necessity for effective lung function for recovery, hoping for gradual improvement without further deterioration, while acknowledging the challenges due to his age.

