Left Menu

Pope Francis' Battle with Pneumonia: Age-Related Vulnerability and Treatment Pathways

Pope Francis, aged 88, has developed pneumonia in both lungs, complicating his recovery from a respiratory tract infection. He was hospitalized last Friday after his bronchitis worsened. Doctors are focusing on treating the pontiff with antibiotics, supplemental oxygen, and physiological therapies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:44 IST
Pope Francis' Battle with Pneumonia: Age-Related Vulnerability and Treatment Pathways
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Pope Francis, aged 88, is facing pneumonia in both lungs, adding complexity to his recovery after being hospitalized with a respiratory infection. The pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemilli hospital last Friday when his bronchitis worsened, causing concern due to his age and prior lung condition.

The Vatican reported that despite the respiratory setback, Pope Francis had a peaceful night and remains in good spirits. Officials stated that a recent chest scan unveiled pneumonia, which requires increased medical intervention with antibiotics, steroids, and physiotherapy.

Medical professionals caution that pneumonia poses significant risks to seniors, making it imperative for the pope's condition to stabilize. Experts emphasize the necessity for effective lung function for recovery, hoping for gradual improvement without further deterioration, while acknowledging the challenges due to his age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025