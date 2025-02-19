Left Menu

Mystery Illness in Rajouri: Villagers Return After Isolation

Thirteen individuals from a remote village in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, returned home after being quarantined due to mysterious deaths among villagers. A total of 395 residents were isolated, with neurotoxin in the food chain suspected as the cause. Investigations are underway by a special police team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:24 IST
Mystery Illness in Rajouri: Villagers Return After Isolation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen residents isolated due to a series of mysterious deaths have returned home to Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

With their return, it marks the end of isolation for 395 individuals who were housed in three centers over the past three weeks following the unexplained fatalities in Badhaal village.

Seventeen villagers, including thirteen children, died suddenly, prompting a special team investigation. The Government Medical College in Rajouri remains key to the ongoing response, with experts suspecting food chain toxins as the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

