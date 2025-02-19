Mystery Illness in Rajouri: Villagers Return After Isolation
Thirteen individuals from a remote village in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, returned home after being quarantined due to mysterious deaths among villagers. A total of 395 residents were isolated, with neurotoxin in the food chain suspected as the cause. Investigations are underway by a special police team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Thirteen residents isolated due to a series of mysterious deaths have returned home to Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
With their return, it marks the end of isolation for 395 individuals who were housed in three centers over the past three weeks following the unexplained fatalities in Badhaal village.
Seventeen villagers, including thirteen children, died suddenly, prompting a special team investigation. The Government Medical College in Rajouri remains key to the ongoing response, with experts suspecting food chain toxins as the cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Sri Lankan Government's Investigation tactics
Mysterious Tiger Deaths Prompt Urgent Investigation in Kerala
Internal Strife: FBI's Compliance and Investigation Challenges
FBI Agents Assured Job Security Amid Capitol Riot Investigation
Tragic End: Teenage Girl's Death Sparks Murder Investigation