Mystery Illness in Rajouri: Villagers Return After Isolation

Thirteen residents isolated due to a series of mysterious deaths have returned home to Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

With their return, it marks the end of isolation for 395 individuals who were housed in three centers over the past three weeks following the unexplained fatalities in Badhaal village.

Seventeen villagers, including thirteen children, died suddenly, prompting a special team investigation. The Government Medical College in Rajouri remains key to the ongoing response, with experts suspecting food chain toxins as the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)