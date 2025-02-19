Kerala's Revolutionary Snakebite Fatality-Free Initiative

The Kerala government is taking bold steps to eradicate snakebite fatalities with the Snakebite Fatality-Free Kerala Project. Aiming for complete eradication within five years, the project strives to cut fatalities by half over the next two years, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Key departments like Health, Forest, and Education will join forces to ensure anti-venom is readily available at primary health centers. Specialized response teams will operate at the panchayat level to address incidents promptly. Additionally, efforts will focus on the safety of individuals in high-risk jobs, such as agriculture and rubber tapping.

The Forest Department's 'Sarpa' initiative, which relocates venomous snakes, has significantly impacted the reduction of snakebite deaths, with cases dropping from 123 in 2019 to just 30 in 2024. So far, 48,000 snakes have been transferred to safer locations, and about 2,800 individuals are legally licensed to catch snakes, offering their services around the clock.

(With inputs from agencies.)