Miraculous Medical Feat: Pen Cap Removed from Lung After 21 Years

In a remarkable medical intervention, doctors at a private super-speciality hospital successfully removed a pen cap that had been lodged in a man's lungs for 21 years. The patient, a 26-year-old from Karimnagar, Telangana, had unknowingly been carrying the pen cap since accidentally swallowing it as a child.

Symptoms became severe over the past month, leading to a diagnosis when a CT scan revealed an infection in the lower left lung. The case was then referred to KIMS Hospital, where a second scan confirmed the presence of the pen cap.

During a delicate procedure, Dr. Shubhakar Nadella and his team used flexible bronchoscopy to carefully clear tissue buildup before extracting the pen cap. Despite lung damage, the patient has fully recovered with antibiotic treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)