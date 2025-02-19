Left Menu

Rising Toll: Guillain-Barre Syndrome Claims More Lives in Pune

The death toll from suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune has climbed to 11 as two more patients succumbed. A 27-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man died in local hospitals. With 211 cases reported, no new cases have been added as of Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:27 IST
The death toll from suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Pune rose to 11 after two more patients passed away during treatment, according to officials on Wednesday.

The latest victims were a 27-year-old woman, a resident of Nandedgaon, and a 37-year-old man from Daund district. The woman, who showed initial symptoms on January 15, succumbed after being on life support. The man, admitted to Sassoon General Hospital earlier in January, died from acute respiratory failure.

Officials report that the total number of GBS cases remains steady at 211, with no new cases emerging as of this Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

