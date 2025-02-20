Breakthrough Robotic Surgery: Preserving Life, One Step at a Time

Chennai, 20th February 2025: Kauvery Hospital Vadapalani achieved a milestone in robotic-assisted surgery with a rare spleen-preserving distal pancreatectomy. The intricate procedure was performed on a 75-year-old male patient diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor. Dr. Swaminathan Sambandam led the operation, showcasing Kauvery's pioneering role in robotic surgical techniques.

The complexity of the patient's case—compounded by his cardiac history and previous cancer treatment—necessitated a highly specialized surgical approach. Utilizing state-of-the-art robotic technology, the surgery produced a successful outcome, separating the pancreas from the spleen while preserving crucial blood vessels, a task challenging for conventional methods.

The patient experienced an uncomplicated recovery, discharged just four days post-surgery, highlighting the advantages of the minimally invasive procedure. Kauvery Hospital remains at the forefront of medical innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with the expertise of its healthcare professionals to enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)