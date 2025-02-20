The Hidden Risks of India-Made Generic Drugs

A groundbreaking study has revealed that generic drugs manufactured in India are associated with a 54% increase in severe adverse events, including hospitalization, disability, and death, compared to those made in the United States. This significant finding challenges the common perception that all generic drugs are equal.

Co-author John Gray, a professor at The Ohio State University, highlighted that the study primarily attributes these adverse outcomes to mature generic drugs, which have been in the market for an extended period. The research compared 2,443 generic drugs, emphasizing a stark difference in quality assurance practices between emerging economies and advanced ones.

Despite these findings, Gray advises caution before drawing conclusions that might discourage overseas production of generics, urging stakeholders to consider the nuanced factors affecting drug quality and manufacturing practices. The study, a first of its kind, directly links severe adverse events to the manufacturing origin of generic drugs.

