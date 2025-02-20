Left Menu

Laughter as Medicine: UK Company Explores 'Comedy-on-Prescription'

A UK technology company, Craic Health, is launching a 'Comedy-on-Prescription' trial to improve mental health through comedy. The initiative aims to help isolated and stressed individuals via comedy shows, backed by parliamentary support, as part of a social prescribing movement that could relieve NHS resources.

A UK technology firm, Craic Health, is pioneering a new approach to mental health care by introducing a 'Comedy-on-Prescription' trial. The project seeks to offer mental health patients access to comedy events, assessing the beneficial effects of laughter.

The initiative aims to aid individuals struggling with isolation and stress by providing an alternative to medication, supported by a growing 'social prescribing' movement. It has received backing from parliamentary supporters, hoping to alleviate pressures on the National Health Service in the long term.

According to Labour MP Simon Opher, 'We need to wean ourselves off medications and utilise social prescriptions.' The trial includes comedy shows and workshops, with support from Westminster Council and One Westminster charity, to promote psychological well-being through humor.

