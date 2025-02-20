Rising Encephalitis Threat: Global Call to Action

The World Health Organization and Encephalitis International are drawing attention to encephalitis, identifying it as an escalating global health crisis. They have issued a comprehensive Technical Brief to emphasize the urgency of addressing this pressing issue.

The document calls for heightened prevention measures, improved data collection, and advancements in diagnostics and treatment. It requires policy shifts and increased awareness to mitigate the severe impact of this infectious and autoimmune disease, which leaves many with long-term neurological damage.

With a rising incidence of cases, particularly in low-to-middle-income regions, experts urge decisive action to prevent unnecessary deaths and disabilities. The call to action targets policymakers and healthcare experts to collaborate and reinforce systems designed to protect and effectively treat those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)