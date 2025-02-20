Left Menu

Rising Encephalitis Threat: Global Call to Action

The World Health Organization and Encephalitis International have launched a Technical Brief highlighting encephalitis as a growing global health threat. The document outlines necessary actions for prevention, diagnostics, treatment, and research innovation to combat the disease, which affects people worldwide and often leads to severe neurological outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:27 IST
  • India

The World Health Organization and Encephalitis International are drawing attention to encephalitis, identifying it as an escalating global health crisis. They have issued a comprehensive Technical Brief to emphasize the urgency of addressing this pressing issue.

The document calls for heightened prevention measures, improved data collection, and advancements in diagnostics and treatment. It requires policy shifts and increased awareness to mitigate the severe impact of this infectious and autoimmune disease, which leaves many with long-term neurological damage.

With a rising incidence of cases, particularly in low-to-middle-income regions, experts urge decisive action to prevent unnecessary deaths and disabilities. The call to action targets policymakers and healthcare experts to collaborate and reinforce systems designed to protect and effectively treat those affected.

