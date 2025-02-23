Left Menu

Health Alerts: Impact of US Aid Freeze and Breakthroughs in Modern Medicine

Recent health news highlights disruptions in HIV and malaria supply chains due to a U.S. aid freeze, FDA's approval of a new genetic disorder drug, CVS's bonus cuts, a Texas measles outbreak, rehiring at FDA, and updates on weight-loss drug shortages. A probe into UnitedHealth and a new bat virus study also feature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:30 IST
The U.S. aid freeze has created significant challenges for health supply chains combating HIV and malaria globally, threatening continued access to critical medical products. The USAID orders, typically amounting to $600 million annually, are pivotal in supporting global health crises.

In a major development, the FDA has greenlit Mirum Pharmaceuticals' new genetic disorder drug, offering the first treatment option for patients with cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis, a rare condition affecting cholesterol processing.

On the financial front, CVS Health announced bonus cuts for employees after last year's disappointing profit margins. Concurrently, the CDC reported a dramatic rise in measles cases, primarily due to an outbreak in Texas, while the DOJ investigates UnitedHealth's billing practices. Additionally, a new bat virus with potential human implications has been discovered in China.

