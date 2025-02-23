KKR Acquires Majority Stake in HCG for $400 Million

Global private markets manager CVC has announced the sale of its 54% stake in Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) to investment firm KKR for up to $400 million. This agreement grants KKR a majority ownership in the Bengaluru-based oncology chain.

CVC Asia V will sell its controlling stake in HCG at Rs 445 per share, as per the finalized deal. HCG, founded in 1989 and operating 25 medical care centres, will continue focusing on patient care and clinical outcomes, with founder B S Ajai Kumar becoming Non-Executive Chairman.

Siddharth Patel of CVC highlighted the transformational period under CVC's investment since 2020, which improved patient outcomes and expanded HCG's operations. KKR's acquisition, pending regulatory approval by Q3 2025, promises to further HCG's growth in the healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)