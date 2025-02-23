Left Menu

KKR Acquires Majority Stake in HCG for $400 Million

Global investment firm KKR is set to acquire a 54% stake in Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) from CVC, amounting to $400 million. The transaction enhances HCG's position as a leading oncology chain in India. Post-sale, the founder will oversee clinical and research excellence as Non-Executive Chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:03 IST
KKR Acquires Majority Stake in HCG for $400 Million
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global private markets manager CVC has announced the sale of its 54% stake in Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) to investment firm KKR for up to $400 million. This agreement grants KKR a majority ownership in the Bengaluru-based oncology chain.

CVC Asia V will sell its controlling stake in HCG at Rs 445 per share, as per the finalized deal. HCG, founded in 1989 and operating 25 medical care centres, will continue focusing on patient care and clinical outcomes, with founder B S Ajai Kumar becoming Non-Executive Chairman.

Siddharth Patel of CVC highlighted the transformational period under CVC's investment since 2020, which improved patient outcomes and expanded HCG's operations. KKR's acquisition, pending regulatory approval by Q3 2025, promises to further HCG's growth in the healthcare sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025