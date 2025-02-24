Left Menu

Celebrity-Led Movement: Modi's Fight Against Obesity Gains Momentum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has nominated ten influential individuals, including businessman Anand Mahindra and actor Mohanlal, to combat obesity. Modi encourages these figures to spread awareness about reducing edible oil consumption and challenges them to expand the initiative by nominating ten more people each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 09:06 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a mission to combat the obesity epidemic by enlisting the help of ten prominent figures from diverse fields. Among those nominated are Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra, and actor Mohanlal. Modi's call to action follows his exhortation to the nation to take meaningful steps against this escalating health issue.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed his hope that this nomination would spark a larger movement, urging each nominee to select ten more individuals for the cause. The nominated personalities include Bhojpuri singer-actor Nirahua, shooting champion Manu Bhaker, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, actor R Madhavan, singer Shreya Ghoshal, and philanthropist MP Sudha Murty.

The initiative, first mentioned in Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, encourages people to reduce edible oil consumption in their diets, with a specific challenge to reduce usage by ten percent and further inspire ten others to do the same, thereby amplifying the campaign's reach across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement's Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC's Conflict

