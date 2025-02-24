Left Menu

Gout: From Royalty's Ailment to a Global Health Concern

Gout, once known as 'the disease of kings,' now affects millions worldwide. Associated with joint pain and inflammation due to uric acid crystals, it is linked to lifestyle factors like diet and alcohol consumption. Modern treatments and lifestyle modifications can prevent and manage the condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bristol | Updated: 24-02-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 10:05 IST
Gout: From Royalty's Ailment to a Global Health Concern
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Throughout history, gout was infamously dubbed 'the disease of kings,' notably afflicting royalty such as Queen Anne and George IV. This painful condition is caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in joints, predominantly affecting populations with affluent lifestyles.

Modern estimations suggest the ailment now impacts nearly 56 million individuals globally and is projected to rise to 96 million by 2050. This shift from a royal to a common affliction underscores the growing impact of lifestyle factors like obesity, alcohol consumption, and a purine-rich diet.

Despite its persistence, modern medicine offers effective treatments to alleviate and prevent recurrence. Anti-inflammatory drugs, dietary adjustments, and lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight and hydration are crucial in managing gout's debilitating symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025