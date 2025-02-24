Gout: From Royalty's Ailment to a Global Health Concern
Gout, once known as 'the disease of kings,' now affects millions worldwide. Associated with joint pain and inflammation due to uric acid crystals, it is linked to lifestyle factors like diet and alcohol consumption. Modern treatments and lifestyle modifications can prevent and manage the condition.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Throughout history, gout was infamously dubbed 'the disease of kings,' notably afflicting royalty such as Queen Anne and George IV. This painful condition is caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in joints, predominantly affecting populations with affluent lifestyles.
Modern estimations suggest the ailment now impacts nearly 56 million individuals globally and is projected to rise to 96 million by 2050. This shift from a royal to a common affliction underscores the growing impact of lifestyle factors like obesity, alcohol consumption, and a purine-rich diet.
Despite its persistence, modern medicine offers effective treatments to alleviate and prevent recurrence. Anti-inflammatory drugs, dietary adjustments, and lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight and hydration are crucial in managing gout's debilitating symptoms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- gout
- Queen Anne
- joint pain
- uric acid
- crystal arthropathy
- George IV
- disease
- lifestyle
- diet
- treatment
ALSO READ
Graveyard Workouts: A Lifeline Against Non-Communicable Diseases
Biovet's Biolumpvaxin: A Breakthrough in Lumpy Skin Disease Prevention
The AI breakthrough that could redefine cardiovascular disease treatment
14AFAF Focuses on Aquatic Animal Disease Management and Sustainable Aquaculture
Nepal Launches Nationwide Health Campaign to Combat Non-Communicable Diseases