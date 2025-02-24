Gout: From Royalty's Ailment to a Global Health Concern

Throughout history, gout was infamously dubbed 'the disease of kings,' notably afflicting royalty such as Queen Anne and George IV. This painful condition is caused by the buildup of uric acid crystals in joints, predominantly affecting populations with affluent lifestyles.

Modern estimations suggest the ailment now impacts nearly 56 million individuals globally and is projected to rise to 96 million by 2050. This shift from a royal to a common affliction underscores the growing impact of lifestyle factors like obesity, alcohol consumption, and a purine-rich diet.

Despite its persistence, modern medicine offers effective treatments to alleviate and prevent recurrence. Anti-inflammatory drugs, dietary adjustments, and lifestyle changes such as maintaining a healthy weight and hydration are crucial in managing gout's debilitating symptoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)