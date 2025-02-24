Combatting Obesity: PM Modi's Call to Cut Oil Consumption Gains Support
Health experts support PM Modi's initiative to reduce oil consumption and fight obesity. Experts outline the impact of obesity on health, stress balanced diet, and exercise as preventive measures. Modi challenges 10 eminent personalities to promote this cause, highlighting obesity's prevalence and role of lifestyle factors.
India
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to curb oil usage to combat obesity is receiving significant support from health experts across India.
In his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi not only urged the population to reduce their oil consumption by 10 percent but also nominated ten influential figures, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and actor Mohanlal, to champion this cause.
Medical experts emphasize the health risks linked to obesity, such as joint issues, mental health challenges, and cardiovascular diseases, and advocate for lifestyle changes like balanced diets and regular exercise as effective preventive measures. Reducing oil consumption is a pivotal part of this broader strategy, they assert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
